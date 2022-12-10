Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sophie Bridger was one of seven try scorers as Gloucester-Hartpury won away at champions Saracens

Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their perfect start to the season by inflicting the heaviest ever Premier 15s defeat on champions Saracens.

The visitors' fourth win in a row came with a thumping eight-try 53-7 victory.

Kelsey Jones, Natasha Hunt, Lisa Neumann, Sophie Bridger and Bethan Lewis all scored tries to seal a first-half bonus point at the StoneX Stadium.

A Sisilia Tuipulotu try and two from Ellie Rugman followed after the break as Sharifa Kasolo scored for Sarries.

Elsewhere, Harlequins ended Sale Sharks' unbeaten start to the campaign with a 40-3 bonus-point win at The Stoop.

Emily Robinson opened the scoring in the third minute before tries from Sarah Bonar, Lagi Tuima and Bryony Cleall secured the bonus inside the first half.

Emily Scott extended the lead after the break before Shaunagh Brown added the gloss to a comfortable win.

Exeter Chiefs had briefly moved to the top of the table earlier on Saturday after a cruising to a 54-5 bonus-point win over Loughborough Lightning.

With winter setting in, the game was moved from Loughborough University to Northampton's Franklin's Gardens, where Bryony Field opened the scoring for Lightning.

But Chiefs took control as Katie Buchanan, Claudia MacDonald, Nichola Fryday, Hope Rogers, Maisy Allen and Eilidh Sinclair all scored tries, while Kate Zackary crossed twice.

Wasps' trip to DMP Sharks and Worcester Warriors' game with Bristol Bears were both postponed because of bad weather.