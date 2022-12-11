Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Matthis Lebel scores Toulouse's first try at Thomond Park on Sunday

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Toulouse Munster: (10) 13 Tries: Carbery Cons: Carbery Pens: Carbery 2 Toulouse: (10) 18 Tries: Label, Tauzin Cons: Ramos Pens: Ramos 2

Toulouse started their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a hard-fought 18-13 win over Munster in difficult conditions at Thomond Park.

Joey Carbery scored all of Munster's points - 10 of them in the first half with a converted try and a penalty.

Toulouse responded with a converted Matthis Lebel try and penalty to make it 10-10 at the break.

Lucas Tauzin went over for a second Toulouse try while a Carbery penalty gave the hosts a losing bonus point.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the Limerick venue was packed for the ninth meeting between these two European heavyweights - and third in as many seasons

The French side have knocked Munster out of the competition in each of the past two years, most recently in a dramatic penalty kick shootout at Aviva Stadium earlier this year.

The opening exchanges between these rivals resembled an arm-wrestle, as both sides sought to get the upper-hand in freezing and foggy conditions in Limerick.

The hosts were the first to get off the mark, with fly-half Carbery darting over the try-line from short distance following some patient build-up in the Toulouse 22. Carbery added the extras to his own try.

The fog descends on Thomond Park as Munster's Mike Haley challenges Matthis Lebel for the ball

Toulouse hit back at the end of the first quarter, with full-back Thomas Ramos throwing an excellent 20-yard pass to exploit the full width of the pitch, allowing Lebel the space to finish in the corner. Ramos was accurate with the boot to bring the visitors level.

Both sides struggled to gain the ascendancy in a very physical and abrasive first half although Toulouse appeared to be growing into the game in terms of territory and possession as it wore on.

The ebb and flow continued with both sides trading penalties through Carbery and Ramos to bring the scores level going into the break.

Despite worsening visibility as the game progressed, the crowd were in full voice with the match on a knife-edge as the two sides came out for the second half.

The visitors quickly broke the deadlock following a well-worked move from the back of a lineout maul, with Antoine Dupont popping the ball to Tauzin, who crashed over to put his side ahead. The missed conversion left just five points between the two teams and a tense third quarter followed.

Ramos missed the chance to put his side two scores ahead as the game entered the third quarter.

Munster struggled to capitalise on spells of meaningful possession, turning the ball over on too many occasions. However, the home side did battle well and made life difficult for Toulouse in defence on occasion.

Ultimately, a period of Toulouse possession was rewarded with a penalty. On this occasion Ramos was successful from the kicking tee to extend the lead for his side.

A late penalty from Carberry would not be enough to threaten the result but gave his side that losing bonus point.

Toulouse leave as deserved winners and Munster will now turn their attention towards preparations for their game away to Northampton next week.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Scannell, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Wycherley, Salanoa, O'Donoghue, Kendellen, Patterson, Crowley, Earls.

Toulouse: Ramos; Capuozzo, Delibes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Neti, Marchand, Aldegheri; Arnold, Meafou; Jelonch, Placines, Roumat.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Baille, Faumuina, Flament, Youyoutte, Willis, Relo, Tauzin.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)