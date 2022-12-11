Close menu

Owen Farrell says Eddie Jones sacking as England boss is 'unbelievably disappointing'

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments227

Owen Farrell
England captain Owen Farrell has won 101 caps for his country

England captain Owen Farrell says the Rugby Football Union's decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was "unbelievably disappointing".

Jones was sacked a week ago after only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Farrell said the run of poor results in 2022 "doesn't happen because of one person, it's everyone".

Speaking to BBC rugby correspondent Chris Jones after Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh on Sunday, Farrell added: "It's unbelievably disappointing.

"Eddie had been a big part of England Rugby for a long time now and he has been one of the best coaches I have ever had so, for that, I'm massively thankful.

"We are disappointed it has finished early and we owe a lot to him. I have been around for a while now and not been around too many changes, both at club and international level. It's not pleasant to go through.

"I don't think it has come from the players. There is obviously stuff we all want to get better at from the results but as players you look at yourself and see what you can do."

Jones' sacking followed a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign, which saw one win from four matches.

Asked if he had spoken to Jones since the Australian was relieved of his duties, the 31-year-old Saracens fly-half said: "We have exchanged a few messages and hopefully I will see him."

England are now without a head coach nine months before the 2023 World Cup, while their Six Nations campaign begins against Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February.

Comments

Join the conversation

231 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 18:46

    Typical RFU.

    Sack a coach and pay him £700-800k, but not have a restrictive work clause until after his contract would expire.

    And on top of that, not negotiated or hired the replacement or his team.

    A primary school child would have more business sense!

    • Reply posted by Daveyboy12, today at 18:54

      Daveyboy12 replied:
      The following should be sacked too on the back of EJ going ...

      * Chief Executive Officer: Bill Sweeney
      * Executive Director of Rugby Development: Steve Grainger
      * Executive Director of Performance Rugby: Conor O'Shea

  • Comment posted by SanPedroEagle, today at 18:42

    Of course he's unhappy. He was one of the untouchables under Jones. He may have to fight for his place now.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 18:46

      Its only a game replied:
      Everyone has to fight for their place .

  • Comment posted by MALCOLM HUNT, today at 19:18

    Eddie Jones achieved a lot for English rugby and deserves thanks and praise . However I feel he is suffering from a common problem of coaches of going stale and becoming increasingly reliant on known players and tactics. We just need some fresh air !

    • Reply posted by andytayler, today at 19:53

      andytayler replied:
      Yes. Guess that's why he was trying new tactics and different players and being criticised for it
      Just think first

  • Comment posted by communian, today at 19:10

    To be fair I think there are many people who don't think OF really deserves his place in the team at the moment but Eddie Jones kept picking him - so not surprised he's disappointed.

    • Reply posted by H37, today at 19:44

      H37 replied:
      A good opportunity to get back to rugby's core values and appoint a captain who appears to respect the ref.

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 18:54

    “Unbelievably disappointing”! Just about summarises England’s performances through last two years, and the RFU’s management! For once OF is spot on

    • Reply posted by Oscar Wilde, today at 19:15

      Oscar Wilde replied:
      It’s brutal, Southgate next...!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:08

    Took over after England failed to get out of the World Cup group in 2015. Since then he won 4 Six Nations championships and reached the final of the World Cup in 2019. He should have been allowed to complete this World Cup cycle and be judged after that.

    • Reply posted by y5bratnp, today at 19:20

      y5bratnp replied:
      He hasn’t won 4 Six Nations Championships. Please don’t lie. And look at his record in the last two years - it’s abysmal.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:20

    Not quite sure what people expect Farrell to say when asked about Jones. He along with every other player isn't going to say it was a good thing.

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 18:44

    I’d imagine he’s disappointed because let’s hope the new coach brings in some creativity in the midfield and that means no Farrell.

    • Reply posted by lucas, today at 19:19

      lucas replied:
      There’s a lot to like about OF, but maybe he shouldn’t run the entire England team just because he has the loudest voice. The new coach will have a massive challenge to harness the good from this guy without letting him rule the roost, if they can do that then they could be into something great

  • Comment posted by bimbo 1954, today at 19:04

    Where are England going now. There seems to be no direction and a bit of panic. Especially going into a six nations in a couple of months and a World Cup in under a year. Where is the plan?

    • Reply posted by mucklebags, today at 19:07

      mucklebags replied:
      The plan is get rid of the coach whose team has drastically underperformed for 3 years, and find someone who understands how to coach a dynamic, fluid game.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:49

    If he continues to play as badly as he did today, he'll probably follow him onto the chopping block.

    • Reply posted by kennyw, today at 18:55

      kennyw replied:
      Let’s hope so

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:42

    Timing of the dismissal is simply poor

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 18:47

      Stuart replied:
      Well we weren’t going to win the World Cup with the Jones and his game plan, so perfect timing for me, except it took too long.

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 18:49

    Player who was undroppable by Jones, is asked if he is disappointed Jones has been sacked 🤷‍♂️

    What else is he going to say now that he has to earn his place in the team?

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:44

    This is a complete non story, Farrell was commenting on somebody he has worked with for 7 years.

    The gutter journalists employed by the BBC have it as a headline with a comment section purely to allow the usual suspects to pile into both Farrell and Jones.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:47

      SD replied:
      Yep. Yet another click bait article to allow usual suspects to pile in.

  • Comment posted by Dave Clem, today at 19:17

    Best thing for Eddie ,,, he looks absolutely exhausted and stressed out with it all

  • Comment posted by jkrebop, today at 18:43

    Looking forward to seeing who they appoint next.

    • Reply posted by freddbloggs, today at 19:36

      freddbloggs replied:
      I'm not it will be the same old RFU BS. They've just tried a non English coach who was a maverick so now they're gonna go for an English yes man. Always the same they go for the polar opposite of the incumbent. You think EJ rugby was boring an ineffective the next coach is gonna be the Gareth Southgate of rugby.

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 19:21

    Haha, that’s a laugh!

    He’s so terribly disappointed because he knows his days are numbered!

    His misplaced praise and thuggery will not be required for a modern dynamic England team

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 19:40

      Nigel replied:
      he can go and play in Aus where those qualities are still employed.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:58

    His results would indicate he was failing

  • Comment posted by daa, today at 19:26

    Lots of criticism of Farrell on here that seems unfounded to me. Firstly he was interviewed after a club match and asked a question he couldn't avoid (he didn't 'go to the media'). Secondly, his response is as "neutral" as it could be without the headline of this article being "Farrell glad to see back of Jones". Wouldn't be my choice of 10 for England, but no need to put the boot in...

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:29

      SD replied:
      Agree but usual suspects who love to also put boot into all things England appear to know better. They don't.

  • Comment posted by The_night_watchman, today at 19:21

    I am disappointed that OF is disappointed and chose to express it in the medias. As an England player, you wear the jersey and play for your country, you don't play for the manager (with recent performances v questionable).

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 20:00

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      He was asked during a live interview after the sarries game.

      If he had put the boot in that would have been wrong, but his response was fine - it was clear he was talking from a personal point of view about somebody he has worked with for 7 years.

      Whatever he had said, or if he had declined to answer, the gutter press would still have spun it to create a story.

  • Comment posted by Staring at the Sun, today at 19:17

    You're next for the chop Faz.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured