Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Despite being part of England training squads George McGuigan has yet to win an international cap

Gloucester have signed Newcastle Falcons hooker George McGuigan on a "long-term" contract.

The 29-year-old, who has played more than 180 Premiership games for Newcastle and Leicester, was part of England's summer training squad.

He comes in as cover for England hooker Jack Singleton, who suffered a serious leg injury against Northampton in the Premiership earlier this month.

Singleton has had surgery and is set to be out for an extended period.

"It's a huge coup for the club that we've been able to secure someone of George's talent," Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club website.

"While he will provide extra cover in the absence of Jack, he's with us for the long term, and I'm excited to see the role he can play in helping the club reach its ambitions this season and beyond."