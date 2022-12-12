Gwen Crabb: Wales second row set for significant injury lay-off
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury second row Gwen Crabb looks set for a significant injury lay-off before the 2023 Six Nations.
Crabb was helped from the field during her club's 53-7 Premier 15s win at Saracens on Saturday.
The 23-year-old said on social media she had surgery during a "whirlwind 48 hours".
"A big few months of rehab ahead, but for now, rest and recreation is on the cards," Crabb wrote on Instagram.
Wales' Six Nations campaign begins when they host Ireland on 25 March, 2023.
