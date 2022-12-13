Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish lost 32-27 at home to Montpellier on Friday

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has received a four-week ban following his sending off in the Exiles' Champions Cup defeat by Montpellier on Friday.

Creevy was shown red for a dangerous tackle on full-back Anthony Bouthier.

He will miss Irish's Champions Cup match with Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Argentine will also be absent for two Premiership games, against Saracens and Gloucester, and a Premiership Rugby Cup tie with Bath on 4 January.

"The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that, in executing the tackle in a dangerous manner, Creevy had made contact with Bouthier's head," said tournament organisers, European Professional Club Rugby.

Creevy made submissions to an independent disciplinary committee - accepting he committed an act of foul play, but he did not accept the red card decision.

He will be available for the Bath fixture if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.