Sale's Manu Tuilagi (second from left) and Ulster's Andy Warwick (third from left) clash heads

Ulster prop Andy Warwick could miss Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup game against defending champions La Rochelle after being cited for a dangerous tackle on Manu Tuilagi during the 39-0 defeat by Sale Sharks.

Tuilagi did not return after following a head injury assessment in the first half at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Warwick, who was not punished by referee Mathieu Raynal because the clash was deemed accidental, faces an independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

A statement from European Professional Club Rugby said Warwick was cited for tackling Tuilagi "in a dangerous manner".

The complaint was made by citing commissioner Wejdane Limame.

The offence carries a minimum sanction of a two-week suspension.

La Rochelle began the defence of their title with a comprehensive 46-12 victory over Northampton Saints on Saturday.

The game against Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast starts at 17:30 GMT.