Ben Carter has played nine internationals for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Dragons v Pau Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons are hoping an ankle injury to Wales lock Ben Carter will "not prove too serious" ahead of the busy festive period.

Carter missed the 31-31 Challenge Cup draw with Lions in South Africa after picking up the problem in the warm-up.

"Ben is still awaiting some results after unfortunately landing funnily and having some discomfort," said Dragons assistant coach Luke Narraway.

"We need to make sure we get that right but hopefully it's not too serious."

Centre Aneurin Owen faces at least two more months on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury during the United Rugby Championship defeat to the Stormers in Port Elizabeth.

Owens, 22, suffered a fractured ankle against Munster in March and then picked a hamstring strain in pre-season, and is now likely to be out of action until at least the start of February.

"Nye (Aneurin) unfortunately took a bang to his knee and it looks like he will be out for a couple of months," said Narraway.

"We are waiting for clarification on exactly how much time but it was a bad bang, so we need to make sure we get that recovery right."

The Dragons face Pau in Newport in the Challenge Cup on Saturday with lock George Nott back in training after a hand injury along with Wales flankers Taine Basham (elbow) and Ollie Griffiths (back).

The Gwent region have three more games to complete the group stages of the Challenge Cup, and URC fixtures against Cardiff, Scarlets, Sharks and Glasgow in December and January.