Glasgow Warriors v Perpignan: Challenge Cup tie moved to Murrayfield from Scotstoun
Glasgow Warriors' Challenge Cup match against Perpignan on Friday has been moved from Scotstoun to Murrayfield.
A statement on the Warriors website said "the ongoing cold weather means maintaining a safe surface is not possible", despite groundstaff's best efforts to make the pitch playable.
The club says it is "working through the logistics" for the switch of venue, including transport options for fans.
The Scots began their European campaign with a 22-19 win at Bath on Saturday.