Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George and Elliot Daly helped Saracens to the Premiership final last season

England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed new contracts with Premiership club Saracens.

Hooker George, 32, has made 263 appearances since making his debut for the North London club in 2009, lifting five league titles and three European crowns in his 13-year spell.

Thirty-year-old utility back Daly has made 40 appearances for Sarries after joining from Wasps in 2019.

The length of both players' contracts has not been disclosed.

"The thing that excites me most going forward is that there is so much more to come and I am very passionate about being a part of that," said George, who has played 72 times for England and has three British and Irish Lions caps.

Daly, meanwhile, has 56 England caps and has made five appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

Saracens are top of the Premiership having won all nine of their fixtures so far this season.

Daly has featured in eight of those while George has made three Premiership appearances, having also won three caps for England this autumn.