Scotland will now have 28 centrally contracted female players

Scottish Rugby has announced 11-month professional contracts for 28 female players.

Jade Konkel-Roberts, 29, became the organisation's first pro female player in 2016 and the forward is among the group awarded deals.

Uncapped Elis Martin, 23, has also agreed professional terms.

The Scots reached this year's delayed 2021 Rugby World Cup and start their 2023 Six Nations campaign away to England on 25 March.

While most of Scotland's male players are centrally contracted and play for Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors, the majority of Bryan Easson's women's squad play their club rugby in England.

Seven of the squad that went to the World Cup in New Zealand are not listed among the 28 players being given new contracts. However, three of those - Shona Campbell, Rhona Lloyd and Lisa Thomson - have accepted contracts with Great Britain Sevens.

"Discussions will continue with GB Sevens around player availability for international games," said Scottish Rugby.

And Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm said: "This is a historic and incredibly exciting day for Scottish Rugby and the women's programme.

"The opportunity to go professional is not one I thought I would have within my career and as a playing group we are determined to use this opportunity to take Scotland Women to a new level."

Scottish players awarded contracts

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Sara Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Lana Skeldon, Jodie Rettie, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright, Anne Young

Backs: Coreen Grant, Sara Law, Caity Mattinson, Jenny Maxwell, Mairi McDonald, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr, Chloe Rollie, Meryl Smith, Evie Wills