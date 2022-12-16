Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Gloucester Leinster (31) 57 Tries: Lowe 2, Van der Flier, Kelleher 2, Ryan, McGrath, Larmour, Doris Cons: Byrne 5, Sexton Gloucester (0) 0

Leinster overpowered an understrength Gloucester as they strolled to a 57-0 bonus-point Heineken Champions Cup victory in Dublin.

Two tries from Ronan Kelleher and scores from James Lowe, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier saw them lead 31-0 at half-time at the RDS.

The trouncing continued after the break, with Luke McGrath, Lowe, the returning Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris running in tries.

Ross Byrne kicked five conversions.

Larmour came off the bench in the second half for his first appearance since October, while Ireland captain Johnny Sexton also returned from injury as a second-half replacement and grabbed a late conversion.

Victory for Leo Cullen's men made it 10 points from two European games after last weekend's 42-10 victory away to Racing 92 in their opener.

It also continued an unbeaten start to the season for Leinster, who were vastly superior than their visitors on Friday night despite being far from their best and having spells in the game that were scrappy.

More to follow.