Maro Itoje played as Saracens came from behind to beat Edinburgh last weekend

Heineken Champions Cup: Lyon v Saracens Venue: Stade de Gerland, Lyon Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

England lock Maro Itoje will miss Saracens' Heineken Champions Cup game at Lyon because of injury and will be replaced by Callum Hunter-Hill.

Saracens, who beat Edinburgh 30-26 last week, said Itoje "picked up a knock in training" before Saturday's game.

Itoje's England team-mate Max Malins is included on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Lyon have made sweeping changes since a 42-36 loss to South African side Bulls, with 10 new faces in the starting side.

Current Premiership leaders Saracens won their first European title in Lyon in 2016 and hooker Jamie George said: "We were rusty last week and it was frustrating, but we have every confidence in the group that we are taking steps in the right direction.

"We're going to need to be a lot better in Lyon, it's a huge game for us and we've had good experiences there so hopefully we can create another one."

Line-ups

Lyon: Tchaptchet; Mignot, Regard, Godwin, Veredamu, Smith, Couilloud; Kaabeche, Charcosset, Gomez-Kodela, Lambey, Mayanavanua, William, Guillard, Taufua (capt).

Replacements: Marchand, Rey, Tafili, Goujon, Botha, Pelissie, Doussain, Parisien.

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Wray, Christie, Davies, Goode, Malins.

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland).

Touch judges: Eoghan Cross and Paul Haycock (both Ireland).

TMO: Leo Colgan (Ireland).