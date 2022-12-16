Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Cole will be the first player in more than 10 years to reach 300 caps for Leicester

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Clermont Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT

Prop Dan Cole will earn his 300th Leicester cap when he features in a much-changed side for Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup encounter with French team Clermont.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has made eight changes to the team that beat Ospreys 23-17 last weekend.

England stars Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs return to the starting XV.

There are five changes to the Clermont side that beat South African team Stormers 24-14 in their opener.

Forwards Davit Kubriashvili, Paul Jedrasiak and Killian Tixeront and back Bautista Delguy are injury-enforced inclusions, with Anthony Belleau taking the reins at 10.

Cole will be the 36th player to reach 300 caps for Leicester and will be joined by Julian Montoya and James Cronin in a completely changed front row after Borthwick played an under-strength side against Ospreys.

Elsewhere in the pack, Calum Green will start at lock, Tommy Reffell at flanker and Jasper Wiese will earn his 50th cap for the club at number eight.

Line-ups

Leicester: Steward; Watson, Porter, Kelly, Potter; Atkinson, Youngs; Cronin, Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg (capt), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Hurd, Wells, Cracknell, Wigglesworth, Burns, Ashton.

Clermont: Newsome; Penaud, Tiberghien, Naqalevu, Delguy; Belleau, Bezy; Falgoux, Beheregaray, Kubriashvili, Jedrasiak, Lavanini, Tixeront, Fischer, Iturria (capt).

Replacements: Boudou, Bibi Biziwu, Slimani, Amatosero, Lanen, Jauneau, Plisson, Barraque.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Peter Martin and Oisin Quinn (both Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)