Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale are fourth in the Premier 15s table but will not be included in the league next season

Leicester are set to become the latest men's Premiership club to field a side in the women's Premier 15s, with Ealing also offered a place in the league.

Eight clubs have been offered a place in the next cycle of the competition, beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Two more could still be selected, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) saying the league has capacity for 10 sides.

Loughborough is the most northern team currently included, with DMP Sharks and Sale left out at this stage.

Financially-stricken Worcester and Wasps are also not included, although the clubs are able to appeal the decision.

Leicester and men's Championship leaders Ealing will be joined in the league by existing Premier 15s clubs Loughborough - who are supported by men's Premiership side Northampton Saints - Bristol, Exeter, Gloucester-Hartpury, Harlequins and Saracens.

The RFU said "there is potential for clubs to join the league at a later stage" and that the eight clubs' inclusion is "subject to the signing of shareholder and other agreements".

It added that the selection panel "made a strong recommendation to explore how greater geographical spread can be provided in the league".

The RFU is "working to develop a solution" for clubs that applied but have not been offered a place in the league