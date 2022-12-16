Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster used frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the playing surface

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v La Rochelle Venue: TBC, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster

Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster and La Rochelle will be played in Dublin after tournament organisers EPCR said the game cannot be played at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The decision was made due to "concerns over the safety of the playing surface" after several days of icy conditions.

Ulster used frost covers and heaters in attempts to preserve the pitch with sub-zero tempeatures during the week.

The match will now be played behind closed doors in Dublin.

Champions Cup organisers "added the decision was taken to move the fixture as parts of the Kingspan playing surface were deemed unsafe due to the freezing conditions in Belfast".

Dan McFarland's men were hammered 39-0 away to Sale in their opening match and now effectively lose home advantage against Champions Cup holders, with no spectators permitted to attend the game.

Ronan O'Gara's French side beat Northampton in their opener and flew into Belfast on Friday afternoon ahead of the game.

More to follow.