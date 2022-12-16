Heineken Champions Cup: DHL Stormers v London Irish
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Heineken Champions Cup: Stormers v London Irish
|Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney has made six changes for the side's Heineken Champions Cup game at Stormers on Saturday.
Luca Morisi is at 13, with Joe Powell at scrum-half, while prop Will Goodrick-Clarke is in the front row alongside hooker Mike Willemse.
Tom Pearson starts at flanker and Josh Basham at number eight.
Stormers have made five changes as the South African side hosts a Champions Cup game for the first time.
Springbok forwards Frans Malherbe and Marvin Orie are included, with Willie Engelbrecht in at flanker, Paul de Wet starting at scrum-half and Angelo Davids on the wing.
Irish are competing in their first Champions Cup game for more than a decade and lost their opening game 32-27 to Montpellier.
Reigning URC champions Stormers are playing in the tournament for the first time and lost 24-14 to Clermont in round one.
Line-ups
Stormers: Blommetjies; Davids, Nel, Willemse, Zas; Libbok, De Wet; Kitshoff (capt), Dweba, Malherbe, Moerat, Orie, Fourie, Engelbrecht, Dayimani.
Replacements: Kotze, Harris, Sandi, Evans, Pokomela, Theunissen, Jantjies, Hartzenberg.
London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Morisi, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Powell; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Chawatama, Simmons, Coleman, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Basham.
Replacements: Ruiz, Gigena, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Cunningham-South, White, Jennings, Joseph.
Match officials
Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)
Touch judges: Tual Trainini and Benoit Rousselet (both France)
TMO: Thomas Charabas (France)
- The gripping story of Sepp Blatter's rise and fall: Explore how football became synonymous with scandal
- Match of the Day Top 10: The greatest World Cup Games ranked