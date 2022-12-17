Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eoghan Clarke - last season's joint-top try-scorer in the Championship - took his tally to five for this season in the league

Jersey Reds went top of the Championship after a bonus-point 45-5 win over Bedford.

Two close-range Eoghan Clarke tries and a score apiece for Tomi Lewis and Steven Longwell put the islanders 26-0 ahead at the half-time interval.

Tim Grey and Macauley Cook added to the lead early in the second half in a one-sided encounter at St Peter.

Will Brown's 70th-minute try made it 45-0 as Jersey kept up their perfect record of 10 wins from 10 games.

Bedford's Jake Garside ended the game with a superb solo try as he went the length of the pitch to score.

The win sees Jersey go three points clear of Ealing at the top of the table after the London side's game at Caldy was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The two sides will meet next Saturday at Ealing as the pair's 100% records are put on the line.

"We know what an attacking threat Bedford are, so to keep them to five points is pretty impressive," Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"If you talk about an 80-minute performance, that's the closest we've got to an 80-minute performance this season.

"It all came together for us, I think our set piece was exceptional and that gave us the platform to play."