Justin Tipuric's back row colleague Morgan Morris was one of their try-scorers in Montpellier, where they won on French soil for the first time at this level since 2008

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric believes winning away in Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup was one of their "best" triumphs in Europe.

Having lost against Leicester in Swansea in the opening round, Ospreys were heavy underdogs in France.

But they upset the odds to win 21-10 to boost hopes of making a knockout tie.

"That result has to be up there among our best in Europe given we went into the game having not won for such a long time," said Tipuric.

"To win is great, but the biggest thing for us now is to carry on winning. We need to become more consistent.

"That's the standard we want to be playing at week in, week out.

"We know we can go up another few gears and we want to push on to be better.

"It's special to put one over on the French champions. You could see they were hurting at the end and they will come to us in the new year really fired up."

After a series for festive Welsh derbies, Ospreys' attention will return to Europe's top tier when they host Leinster on Saturday, 7 January.

Seven days later Montpellier will arrive at Swansea.com Stadium for the rematch before Ospreys head to Leicester on Friday, 20 January to complete their pool stage efforts.