Exeter Chiefs scored 27 points before half-time, but could not add to their tally after the break.

Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter Chiefs enjoyed convincing wins to stay clear at the top of the Premier 15s table.

Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury trounced Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 61-0, while Exeter beat Harlequins 27-0.

Two tries from Maisy Allen plus one apiece from Cliodhna Moloney and Hope Rogers gave Chiefs their win, with all their points scored in the first half.

Gloucester-Hartpury remain unbeaten after five matches following their easy win over last-placed Darlington.