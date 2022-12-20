Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Russell played in two of Scotland's autumn Tests this year after initially being left out of the squad by head coach Gregor Townsend

British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell will join Bath from Top 14 side Racing 92 after the 2023 World Cup.

The 30-year-old Scotland playmaker has spent four seasons in Paris and will leave after the tournament in France in October next year.

Russell, who joined Racing from Glasgow Warriors, has scored 272 points from 66 matches for the French club to date.

"To be able to join such a historic, well-supported club is really exciting," Russell said.

"I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of.

"I've enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I've learned a lot. Now is the right time for a new challenge, in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles."

Russell spent six years with Warriors before moving to France in 2018.

He has been capped 65 times by Scotland since his debut in 2014 and was part of the Lions team that toured New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa last year.

Russell was initially left out of the Scotland squad for this year's autumn series after head coach Gregor Townsend said there were questions over the number 10's "form and consistency".

He was then recalled for their match against New Zealand following an injury to Adam Hastings.

"Finn is a world-class player who will significantly add to our squad on and off the field," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"To be able to attract players of Finn's quality to Bath Rugby is a credit to how far we have come as a club and a group since 11 July."

Bath have signed a number of players since Van Graan took over this summer, with former Wasps forward Alfie Barbeary and ex-Worcester duo Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence among those who have moved to the Recreation Ground.

However, fly-half Billy Searle has left the club after signing as short-term injury cover in October.