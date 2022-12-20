Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Billy Burns leaves the field during Ulster's 36-29 Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle on Saturday

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ulster Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle

Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of Ulster's United Rugby Championship game against Connacht in Galway on Friday through injury.

Fly-half Burns suffered a concussion during Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle while hooker Herring came off with a rib injury.

Others still on the injured list include Jacob Stockdale, James Hume, Robert Baloucoune and Tom O'Toole.

Andy Warwick remains an absentee as he serves a three-week suspension.

Ulster sit fourth in the URC table, 12 points behind leaders Leinster.

Dan McFarland's men led 22-10 at half-time in their most recent outing in the competition against the league pacesetters but their Irish interprovincial rivals ran out 38-29 winners.

Consecutive Champions Cup losses to Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium and La Rochelle in Dublin followed for Ulster.

Connacht lie 11th in the URC but will have been boosted by successive European Challenge Cup wins over Newcastle Falcons and Brive.

Ulster saw off Connacht 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium in the first meeting between the sides this season in September.