Prop Stuart has played five times for Bath so far this season

England international forwards Will Stuart and Tom Dunn have signed new contracts to remain at Bath for the 2023-24 season.

Prop Stuart, has made more than 50 appearances for Bath since moving to the club in 2019.

The 26-year-old has been capped 25 times by England since his debut against France in 2020.

He is currently out of action after dislocating his elbow during England's defeat by South Africa in November.

"I feel I can take my game to the next level with the players and coaches here, and I want to be part of the group that brings success back to Bath," Stuart said

Wiltshire-born Dunn, 30, came through the Bath academy and made his debut in 2012.

The hooker - who has three international caps - has made more than 150 appearances for the club and has scored five tries this season.

Hooker Dunn has scored five tries for Bath this season so far

"This is my club and I'm proud to see the direction that we're going in," Dunn said.

Bath director of rugby Johan van Graan added: "Dunnie loves Bath and is an integral part of the club; he bleeds Blue, Black and White.

"He epitomises what it is to be a Bath player through his hard work and dedication.

"Will is a proven Test player and one of the best tightheads in England. I've been really impressed by his drive and his hunger to develop his game and achieve things with Bath."