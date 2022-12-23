Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones and Jonathan Davies after the Ospreys and Scarlets derby in April 2022

URC: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Monday, 26 December Kick off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer; live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Jonathan Davies returns to lead Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship derby against Ospreys.

Dwayne Peel has made one change to the side who defeated Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup with centre Davies replacing Scott Williams.

Ospreys have made four changes from the side who beat Montpellier with Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Tomas Francis and Jac Morgan starting.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones is named as a replacement.

"The ambition and emotion of this game will be what drives us," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"Derbies can often lead to that being misplaced in overexuberance and getting yourself on the wrong side of the penalty count, so you still need an air of calm.

"The players know that and will be taking it in their stride for this one."

Scarlets scrum-half Dane Blacker is again preferred to Wales duo Kieran Hardy and Gareth Davies, while lock Sam Lousi will play his 50th game for the region.

"After wins for both sides last weekend, this game is nicely set up and both sides need to win as well," said head coach Dwayne Peel.

"Both of us have been in games and come out on the wrong side of results when they have been tough battles.

"We had a good tussle at the start of the season which ended in a draw and I am sure it will be a big battle again.

"Emotion is important. It is not just another game, it is a big derby and I want the boys to treat it that way.

"This is always a big occasion and the emotion is part of it. I remember playing in Swansea with a capacity crowd on a Boxing Day and you remember those games as players and as supporters. It is important the boys relish it."

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Alun Wyn Jones, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan Williams, Jack Walsh, Joe Hawkins.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Steff Evans, Ioan Nicholas, Jonathan Davies (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias, WillGriff John, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Tom Price, Tomás Lezana, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Scott Williams.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Jones (WRU), Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)