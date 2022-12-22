Joe Batley is in his second spell with Bristol having first joined the club in 2018

Bristol forward Joe Batley has signed a new three-year contract to remain at the club until at least 2026.

The 26-year-old joined the Bears in October on a short-term deal after Worcester's financial collapse.

Batley, who can play in the front and second row, has made eight appearances for the Bears this campaign.

He came through Gloucester's academy before first joining Bristol in 2017 and signed for Warriors in 2020 after a spell on loan at Leicester.

"You only have to look at what he's done since he's been here," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"You can see the impact that he's had and is having. Remember he's 26, he was here for three good years but he's matured massively, he's got a young family, he's been through a lot .

"That's motivated him to be the best version of himself so the version we've got of Joe Batley is completely different from the one we've had the first time."

Batley was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018 after doctors discovered a tumour and he underwent six months of chemotherapy

"We know he went through the moment with cancer, he went through a moment of not having a job and then having a young son," Lam added.

"All of those things give you perspective, all of those things make you realise that I love the game but if I want to go further and I want to provide for my family I want to make sure that I play at the highest level, I've got to put some work in.

"When a player comes to that realisation and backs it up with action that's where the magic happens and he's doing well."