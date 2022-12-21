Close menu

World Rugby: 'Shot clock' will be introduced in January to speed up game

England v Japan line-out
There has been widespread concern at the time taken up by stoppages in the game

A countdown timer on scrums and kicks at goal will be introduced in January to help speed up the game, says World Rugby.

The 'shot clock' means players will have 90 seconds to take a conversion and a minute for penalties, or the kick will be disallowed.

New rules also state scrums have to be started within 30 seconds and line-outs formed without delay, with penalty kicks to be given for timewasting.

The rules come into place on 1 January.

A clock for kicks at goal is already in operation in France's Top 14.

World Rugby's director of rugby, Phil Davies, said: "World Rugby, member unions and competitions will work with broadcasters and match hosts to implement on-screen (stadia and broadcast) shot clocks for penalties and conversions to ensure referees, players and fans can view the countdown, mirroring what happens in the LNR (French national league) and sevens."

World Rugby hopes the changes will improve the flow of the game and reduce the reliance on Television Match Official reviews, which add to stoppages in the action.

Water carriers will also only be permitted to enter the field of play when a try is scored.

"Only in a game with no tries, should a natural stoppage be used," added Davies.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by Firm Plums, today at 16:36

    Good idea, while we are at it, how about a rule for feeding the scrums, I don't know what if it had to be straight.

    • Reply posted by DT, today at 16:38

      DT replied:
      They gave up trying on that one some years ago now.

  • Comment posted by Troy Lighthouse, today at 16:52

    It's a help, but 60/90 seconds is still way too long. In the NFL, they have to get 11 men off the field and 11 men on the field and lined up correctly in 40 seconds. And they do it.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 17:01

      Jeremy replied:
      Agreed-maybe 45 seconds for both. Watched a game the other day when Gloucester scored a try in front of the posts 85 seconds before half-time. Hastings just looked at Wayne Barnes and wound the clock down until the ref said that there wouldn't be time to re-start, then he kicked it. Not blaming Gloucester or Barnes- they were both playing to the laws and ALL teams do it. Is this value for money?

  • Comment posted by 8727Mann, today at 16:53

    Just stop the clock when a scrum or line out is awarded and start it again when the ball is in play. If the scrum collapses etc after ball is put in just stop it again. Re kicks stop the clock once try is awarded or penalty conceded and give the kicker 30 secs from when he/she places it on the t starting the clock then. The TV contracts will ensure everything speeds up if the game lasts too long.

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 16:54

    .... and while they're sitting around the big table making law changing decisions maybe they could re-introduce a proper scrum with a straight feed and hookers actually hooking.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 17:01

      Wibble replied:
      Can they also re-adopt the proper forward pass law? any ball caught in front of where it was passed is a forward pass. None of this forward momentum nonsense, which is purely a subjective guess on the part of the officials.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:55

    Only players, refs, doctors and physios on the pitch.

    No water carriers should ever be allowed in the pitch. Players should go to the side lines if a bit thirsty.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:14

      tony replied:
      Wow with that many on the pitch no wonder the game is so slow!!!

  • Comment posted by 0304gunner, today at 16:55

    Feed the scrums straight!!! Please

  • Comment posted by tom1982, today at 16:41

    The time it takes to set a scrum isn't the problem. It's A) The amount of reset scrums, B) Feeding the scrum, C) Teams who have no desire to get the ball out of the scrum and just look for a penalty and D) The lottery of which team gets given the penalty.

    It's funny that compared to the old game IMO lineouts are so much better, but scrums are so much worse.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 16:44

    I watched an old England v France game from the early 90's recently. It was dynamic, non-stop and very exciting compared to the stuff that's currently being served up . Today's game is centered around set pieces which will naturally slow the game down. A fundamental rethink is needed.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 16:50

      Turtle replied:
      As long as they don't have the Jingle like basketball!!

  • Comment posted by Lion, today at 16:48

    Why not just stop the clock until the ball comes back into play
    It’s difficult enough to work out who is at fault at scrum time let alone who is at fault for delaying it
    Yet again it’s trying to speed up the game to make it more like rugby league and is also the cause for a lot of the injuries

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 16:44

    World Rugby need to do a lot more than this, but it is a start I suppose. I can honestly say that, as an avid watcher in the past, I just can't get excited any more about matches. The game has become a kick fest and until that is rectified, I am sure that there are many like me who won't bother to turn on their TV sets.

  • Comment posted by Benno, today at 17:05

    Shots at goal aside, biggest waste of time is the never ending saga of reset scrums so why can’t the ref stop the play clock and include “time on” as part of the engage protocols? Would save 8-10 minutes a match

    • Reply posted by Insert Name Here, today at 17:10

      Insert Name Here replied:
      Whilst your comment is absolutely correct, regarding scrum time, stopping the clock will push the game to a 3 hour bore-fest, akin to American Football. No thanks…

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 16:49

    90 seconds still too long for a conversion imo. 5 tries in a game = 7.5 minutes which is almost 10% of the whole match!

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:52

      U172022112003 replied:
      Will the time still be from when the try is scored?
      For a penalty the time is from when the captain indicates they are going for posts.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 17:07

    The application and the interpretation of these law changes have to met by competent referees, you can see it become a series of grey areas for players and officials.

    Not against the proposals as changes needed to happen.

    • Reply posted by FrostAndFire, today at 17:16

      FrostAndFire replied:
      Shot clocks should make it *less* about the referee's interpretation. Everyone will be able to see if the time is up.

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 17:01

    Sooooo much advantage played for often technical yet insignificant offences. Reduce this to 3 phases or 10 metres gained from the spot of the foul then call advantage over.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 17:04

      rob replied:
      Excellent point. Application of advantage is totally inconsistent. Sometimes short sometimes long-definitely needs sorting

  • Comment posted by Milton Green, today at 17:01

    And stop having super subs, injuries only, max of 3 replacements.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 17:05

      rob replied:
      Agree100%

  • Comment posted by H37, today at 17:01

    Banning all coaches/managers from acting as water carriers would speed things up too.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 17:18

      jay replied:
      If they are from South Africa they are to be banned from the pitch side.

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 17:00

    Jonny Sexton won't like it!

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 16:49

    it must be 10 mins a half on scrums these days. just stop the clock until the ball is put into the scrum. its not difficult.

  • Comment posted by MPW-NG, today at 16:47

    Why not use the same approach as in basket ball; clock only runs while ball is in play (from formal restart after a try or a penalty). Would probably need to reduce the playing time to an actual 40-60minutes rather than current 80minutes elapsed giving 30 minutes play. Have shot clock for a lineout, scrum etc to stop timewasting or stoppages being used as strategic time outs or recovery time.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 17:03

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      There's precedent for doing this from Australian rules football. They went from 25-minute quarters with limited clock stoppages to 20-minute quarters with significantly more of them, and it seemed to be widely accepted. Rugby union and association football codes alike might well benefit from similar.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:44

    Long overdue!!! Next up stop the clock when setting scrums.... the game currently resembles a snail in treacle..

