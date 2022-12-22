Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Olly Robinson starred off the bench as Cardiff beat Gloucester to win the European Challenge Cup in 2018

Flanker Olly Robinson has left Cardiff by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old joined as injury cover from Bristol during 2017-18 and went on loan to leading English club Leicester for the same reason in January 2022.

Cardiff's flanker pool includes Wales internationals Thomas Young, Ellis Jenkins, Josh Navidi, Shane Lewis-Hughes and James Botham.

"I am incredibly proud of what I achieved on and off the pitch during my five years at the club," said Robinson.

"I will always be grateful to Cardiff, and particularly the fans for the amazing way they welcomed my family and me at the Arms Park."

Robinson, who has made 80 Cardiff appearances, is the son of former England and British and Irish Lions flanker Andy, who also coached England and Scotland.