Ollie Hassell-Collins scored a superb bump and spin try to ease Irish ahead early on

Gallagher Premiership London Irish (19) 29 Tries: Hassell-Collins, Cunningham-South Cons: Jackson 2 Pens: Jackson 5 Saracens (10) 20 Tries: Pifeleti, Maitland Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2

London Irish survived a spell with just 12 men to hand Saracens their first Premiership defeat of the campaign in an absorbing contest.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and Paddy Jackson kicked 19 points, with both sides seeing red for high tackles.

Jackson kicked five penalties to punish an indisciplined Sarries and converted both scores as Irish held out.

Scrappy Sarries crossed through Kapeli Pifeleti and Sean Maitland.

Exiles captain Adam Coleman went in the opening 40 when his shoulder connected with hooker Tom Woolstencroft's head, while Saracens back-rower Ben Earl's failure to wrap and contact with the head saw him depart in the second.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Joseph, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Coleman (capt), Gonzalez, Pearson, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Ruiz, Fischetti, Parker, Munga, Simmons, Cunningham-South, Englefield, Jennings.

Saracens: Goode; Lewington, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; M Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Riccioni, Isiekwe, Tizard, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Hislop, Bello, Kitchener, Wray, Davies, Howlett, Malins

Referee: Matthew Carley