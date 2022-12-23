Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Bates has made eight appearances in the Premiership for Bristol so far this season

Back Jack Bates and prop George Kloska have signed two-year contract extensions with Bristol.

Bates, who can play in the centre or on the wing, graduated through the club academy and made his Premiership debut in 2020.

The 21-year-old has since made 30 appearances for the Bears.

Kloska, 23, was also with the academy from the age of 13 and has made 19 first-team appearances.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: "Both of these players are homegrown Bristolian products who have come through the academy pathway system and broken into the senior ranks.

"We're excited by their growth and progress and the key for them now is to continue to develop and learn from the experienced guys around them in the squad and push hard for regular opportunities in the first team."