Sam Underhill featured for England in the 2019 World Cup and has 29 international caps

England flanker Sam Underhill has signed a new contract at Bath.

The 26-year-old has joined fellow back rowers Alfie Barbeary, Josh Bayliss, Chris Cloete, Jaco Coetzee, Ted Hill and Miles Reid in committing to the club for next season.

"Sam has proved his quality at international and club level," said Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"He is a leader, has fantastic defensive qualities and still has a great desire to develop his game."

Underhill joined Bath in 2017, having previously had spells at Gloucester and Ospreys.

He added: "I have learned an incredible amount over the past five years at Bath and I'm thoroughly looking forward to seeing where I can take my game with the group of staff and players we have here."

Bath are second bottom in the Premiership, winning three of their 10 games this season.