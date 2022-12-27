Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Brown won winning 30 England caps, four Six Nations and one Premier 15s title

Premier 15s: Harlequins v Bristol Bears Harlequins: (29) 48 Tries: Cokayne 3, Konkel-Roberts, Cleall, Edwards, Kildunne, McKenzie; Cons: Tuima 3, McKenzie Bristol Bears: (0) 14 Tries: Davies, White; Cons: Reed 2

Shaunagh Brown ended her rugby career on a high as Harlequins claimed a dominant 48-14 win over Bristol Bears.

Earlier this month, Brown, 32, announced she would retire from rugby at the end of December.

The England international received a standing ovation as she left the field at 75 minutes and was lifted onto the shoulders of team-mates after the game.

"Every minute I was thinking 'That's another minute gone'," Brown told BT Sport.

"I didn't think of this as the last game - If I'm in, I'm in. I find it hard to go into things half-hearted. Today was about Harlequins, about us winning."

The win moves Harlequins to third in the Premier 15s table, leapfrogging Bristol who drop to fourth.

Quins got off to a strong start with Amy Cokayne scoring the first of her hat-trick of tries as she steered a rolling maul over the line in the fifth minute.

Bears' Ellie Mulhearn was shown a yellow for a high tackle shortly after and Quins capitalised with a second Cokayne try and Jade Konkel-Roberts dotting down a third under the posts.

Bryony Cleall sealed the bonus-point try in the 31st minute and Cokayne claimed her hat-trick just before half-time with another driving maul from a line-out.

Harlequins began the second half with a Chloe Edwards try, converted by Lagi Tuima, but Bristol were an improved side and put their their first points on the scoreboard with Lark Davies finding the line from a rolling maul.

Ellie Kildunne broke quickly down the left-hand side and scored in the corner to restore Quins dominance with five minutes remaining, but that was followed by Grace White powering alone from 25 metres out to give Bears a second.

Quins' had the final say with Bella McKenzie crossing the line but she failed to add an extra two points, hitting the post with the final kick of the game.

Harlequins: Chloe Edwards, Amy Cokayne, Bryony Cleall, Rosie Galligan, Sarah Bonar, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Robinson, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Lucy Packer, Emily Scott, Lauren Torley, Lagi Tuima, Izzy Mayhew, Freya Auken, Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: Sheree Cooper, Rosie Dobson, Hannah Duffy, Kaitlan Leaney, Lenaig Corson, Emma Swords, Bella McKenzie, Beth Blacklock.

Bristol Bears: Courtney Keight, Grace White, Phoebe Murray, Amber Reed, Reneeqa Bonner, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan, Simi Pam, Lark Davies, Ellie Mulhearn, Beth Stafford, Delaney Burns, Claire Molloy, Manon Johnes, Rownita Marston.

Replacements: Holly Philips, Gwenllian Pyrs, Hannah Sims, Bo Osborn-Clarke, Bryonie King, Lucy Burgess, Jo Smith, Amy Coles.