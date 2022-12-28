Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cameron Redpath (right) is the latest Bath player to extend their contract with the club

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath.

The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up.

After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue, Black and Whites' side.

"Cam has shown how exciting a talent he is," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan told the club website. external-link

"He is always looking to better himself and we are delighted he will continue his progression with us."

Redpath joins players including England trio Sam Underhill, Will Stuart and Tom Dunn in signing new deals at the club, although Bath have not revealed the length of the centre's contract.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to extend my time here at Bath," said Redpath, who will be joined at The Rec by international team-mate Finn Russell next season.

"I have absolutely loved every minute here so far and I'm starting to get into a rhythm of games which I've lacked over the past few seasons.

"I really want to succeed for the club, my team-mates and the supporters, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Bath are bottom of the Premiership, with three wins from 10 games this season.