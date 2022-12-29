Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets centre Johnny Williams has played five internationals for Wales

The comeback for Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams has been delayed.

Williams, 26, has been sidelined since early October after suffering a calf injury against Benetton.

He missed the autumn internationals and had hoped to return over the festive period but will miss the derby matches.

"I don't think he'll play any part in the derbies, which is what we were hoping for," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

Scarlets are unsure whether Williams will play any part in the Challenge Cup games against Cheetahs and Bayonne in January with the Six Nations starting on 4 February.

"It's still ongoing," said Peel.

"It's taking longer than we thought. He's working hard to get back.

"He's a big player for us. He's physical in midfield. He's been great since he's been here. Unfortunately this injury is dragging on for him.

"Hopefully we'll get to the bottom of it soon. I'm not sure yet (about Europe).

Peel is hoping British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones could return for the European campaign, but Scotland flanker Blade Thomson remains sidelined after suffering another concussion.

"Blade took a head knock in the Bayonne game," added Peel.

"He's going through that and the medical team are taking care of him and making sure he's right and fit when he's ready to return.

"He's not ready yet. With him not being here, it leaves a hole as he's been playing well for us this season.

"He's physical and a good leader for us, it's disappointing to not have him."