Cory Allen had hoped he was close to a playing comeback when he joined Dragons in September 2021

Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury.

Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019.

The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the Gwent region because of his fitness issues.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at the Dragons for the last 18 months," Allen said.

"Firstly, to the management for showing the amount of faith and trust in me that they did and giving me every opportunity to get back to playing - [that] is something I will forever be immensely grateful for.

"Secondly, the players for making it such an enjoyable place to come to work. There were obviously a lot of really low points during the setbacks but having such an enjoyable place to come to work really made such a massive difference."

While paying tribute to the Dragons' medical team, Allen said he doubted at one stage whether he would be able to "walk again pain free" because of the knee problem - but added that he is now able to do so.

"I really would have loved to have thanked everyone by being able to run out and represent the club on the field, but unfortunately that wasn't meant to be," he told the Dragons' website.

Allen came through the Cardiff academy before making his senior debut when aged 18 in 2011, with his full Wales bow coming against Argentina in November 2013.

Major injuries have punctuated Allen's career, which peaked when he scored a hat-trick in Wales' opening match of the 2015 World Cup against Uruguay.

He spent four years with Ospreys after joining them in 2017, but did not feature after suffering the knee problem against Ulster in September 2019.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "I've known Cory for many years and he's been a fantastic rugby player. He's worked hard to return to full fitness and so we're all disappointed that he's now had to make this decision.

"Cory has always been a popular member of the squad and although he has not featured for us, he's played a full role here, helping develop young players and passing on his experience and knowledge."