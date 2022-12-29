Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dillon Lewis has played 45 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Ospreys Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date : Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis faces a race to prove his fitness ahead of Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland on 4 February.

Lewis has suffered a knee injury and is in line to return in late January.

There is more encouraging news with full-back Liam Williams set to return against Ospreys on 1 January.

Williams has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated shoulder on his Cardiff debut against Munster in September.

Josh Adams has been passed fit to face Ospreys after being forced off with a leg injury in the 29-24 victory over Dragons on 26 December.

This means Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has two British and Irish Lions back three players at his disposal against Ospreys.

"It's what they bring not only on the field with their quality that everyone can see, but their drive and attitude through training in the week," said Young.

"It helps get the preparation right. I'm a big believer that if you get the training right, it filters into the game.

"Obviously, they're two quality individuals who set high standards.

"Rehab is a lonely old place and that's the last thing when you come to a new club.

"Liam is professional enough to get on with it and is ready to show us all what he can do."

Liam Williams joined Cardiff from Scarlets for the start of the 2022-23 season

Prop Lewis will miss the United Rugby Championship derbies against Ospreys and Scarlets and Challenge Cup match against Newcastle on 15 January.

The prop is expected to return either for the final European group game against Brive on 21 January or the URC match against Leinster in Dublin seven days later, which is a week before the Six Nations starts.

"Dillon is a good bit away," added Young.

"He had a PCL injury with his knee so he's been braced up for the past two weeks.

"I think he's in a brace for four or five weeks, so he won't play any of these derbies or the start of Europe.

"He might make the Leinster game or maybe Brive. The best picture would be Brive. Probably the more realistic one is Leinster."

Fly-half Rhys Priestland is struggling with an ankle injury, while wing Theo Cabango will see a specialist about a shoulder problem.

"It's an ankle strain (for Rhys)," added Young.

"Nothing structural. He's been icing it for 48 hours. It's touch and go if he'll make it this week, but we're not writing it off - just like Theo.

"But if he doesn't make this week, I'm sure he'll be alright next week. Theo, we think he's caused some ligament damage in his shoulder and he's had an MRI scan."

Cardiff flanker James Botham is expected to be in contention to return against Scarlets.