Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune has not played for Ulster since October

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Munster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website

Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale have been named to start Ulster's United Rugby Championship match against Munster on New Year's Day.

Baloucoune has not played for Ulster since October while Stockdale has missed the last two games.

Ulster also welcome back Sean Reffell, James Hume and Billy Burns.

The northern province, who beat Connacht 22-20 in Galway last time out, are third in the URC standings with Munster down in 11th.

Munster have made six changes to the side that lost to Leinster on Boxing Day, with Mike Haley, Malakai Fekitoa and Paddy Patterson coming into the backline.

Shane Daly moves from full-back to wing while Jack Crowley switches to out-half from inside centre.

Ireland internationals Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are among the Munster players rested for the trip to Belfast.

Fit-again Baloucoune - who scored a try in Ireland's win over Fiji in November - and Stockdale are joined in the Ulster back three by Stewart Moore.

Reffell, who was injured in the warm-up before the Connacht game, is given the nod at openside flanker.

Hume restores his centre partnership with Stuart McCloskey with Burns named at scrum-half alongside fly-half John Cooney.

Iain Henderson captains the side alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Duane Vermeulen is recalled at eight.

Ulster: S Moore; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Sutherland, Stewart, M Moore; Treadwell, Henderson (capt); Jones, Reffell, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Carter, Murphy, Doak, Flannery, McIlroy.

Munster: Haley; Daly, Frisch, Fekitoa, Earls; Crowley, Patterson; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Salanoa; Kleyn, McDonald; O'Donoghue (capt), Kendellen, Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Archer, Hurley, O'Sullivan, Murray, Healy, Campbell.