Liam Williams joined Cardiff from Scarlets for the start of the 2022-23 season

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Ospreys Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date : Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Liam Williams is back from injury as Cardiff host Ospreys in the second weekend of festive United Rugby Championship (URC) derbies.

Williams dislocated his shoulder on debut in September, missing the Autumn internationals and half Cardiff's season.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans, prop Will Davies-King, and lock Seb Davies are the other home changes.

Captain Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones are among seven Ospreys changes.

Both teams won their Boxing Day matches with Cardiff edging a last-minute 29-24 victory at Dragons to go into fifth in the URC table, while Ospreys comfortably dispatched 14-man Scarlets 34-14 for only their second league win of the campaign, to back up their shock European triumph in Montpellier.

"I don't know if you can ease Liam back in, he'll be eager to go," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"We all feel for him because he worked so hard in pre-season then he only had 20 minutes, but I'm sure he's going to come back with a bang."

Tight-head Davies-King makes his first league start with Dmitri Arhip joining Dillon Lewis on the injury list, while fly-half Rhys Priestland (ankle) and wing Theo Cabango (shoulder) were also hurt in Newport.

Evans, who played most of the Dragons match, is hoping his side can maintain their momentum from the first half of the season, with eight wins from 12 games overall.

"I was really excited to get on against the Dragons, and we're expecting another big crowd this weekend, that makes a big difference when you give up your Christmas," said Evans.

"It's about winning momentum after we witnessed losing momentum last year but we're quietly confident going into each game and we've now got three home games at the Arms Park so hopefully we can make them count."

Ospreys' Wales hooker Dewi Lake has not played since leaving the field against Dragons in October

Lake set for return

Tipuric returns to action for Ospreys after his late withdrawal on Boxing Day, while there is front-row rotation as Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry and Tom Botha start, with hooker Dewi Lake on the bench two months after a shoulder injury ruled him out of the November internationals.

Jack Walsh, normally a fly-half, is at full-back and Keelan Giles on the wing for Ospreys, who won 22-6 in Cardiff to complete the double last season.

"To get some performance and results momentum is good, but we need to keep pushing forward as we need to make up for the start of the season," said Booth.

"We're playing against an in-form Cardiff side, they went to South Africa and won, they've improved massively. We've performed pretty well against them in recent times but it's going to be a tough ask.

"Everyone enjoys these occasions and we do it for the adrenalin, a challenge in professional sport you absolutely love, that's what you get out of bed for."

Cardiff: Liam Williams; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Liam Belcher, Will Davies-King, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti, Lloyd Williams, Mason Grady.

Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Alex Cuthbert, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric (capt), Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Nicky Smith, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Morgan Morris. Reuben Morgan Williams, Joe Hawkins, Cai Evans.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Breakspear & Carwyn Williams (WRU)

TMO: Wayne Davies (WRU)