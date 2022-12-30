Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Taine Basham has played 11 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date : Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer; live on BBC Radio Wales (also available on Sounds, Sport & Radio Wales Extra), the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Taine Basham will make his Dragons return from injury in the United Rugby Championship derby against Scarlets.

Former Scarlets centre Steff Hughes will captain the Dragons on his return to Llanelli.

Wales hooker Ken Owens will captain Scarlets with regular skipper Jonathan Davies named as a replacement.

Owens, Joe Roberts, Leigh Halfpenny, Rhys Patchell, Sam Lousi and Dan Davis all start.

The return of full-back Halfpenny means Johnny McNicholl switches to the wing in place of the ill Ryan Conbeer, while there is a new centre partnership in Roberts and Scott Williams.

Patchell replaces the injured Sam Costelow at fly-half while lock Sam Lousi returns for his 50th Scarlets appearance after missing the Ospreys game because of the birth of his second child.

Flanker Dan Davis replaces the suspended Tomas Lezana, while Josh Macleod is injured.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens came off the replacements bench in the 34-14 defeat against Ospreys

The unavailability list also includes Blade Thomson, Tom Rogers, Harri O'Connor, Wyn Jones, Johnny Williams, Jac Price, Tom Price, Callum Williams, Samson Lee.

After one win in 10 league games, Scarlets are 15th in the table with Dragons just above them.

"It is obviously another important game at home," said Peel.

"We have a few bumps so there has been a bit of rotation, but that means opportunities for some of our younger players.

"The Dragons have played some good rugby this season. They were very combative against Cardiff and they will want to come down and get stuck into us physically.

"We understand that and will be ready for that, but they are a side who also want to move the ball, they have pace in those outside channels. It should be a cracking game."

Scarlets return

Basham has been sidelined since mid-October because of a dislocated elbow and missed Wales' autumn internationals.

Prop Aki Seiuli comes in, while scrum-half Lewis Jones starts with injuries to Rhodri Williams and Gonzalo Bertranou.

Hughes is given the leadership responsibilities after leaving Scarlets last season.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan will also return to the ground where he was previously part of the Scarlets set-up for eight years before moving to Rodney Parade in the summer of 2022.

"I have great memories of being there," said Flanagan.

"I have a lot of close friends down there and a great relationship with the players and staff and I'm super excited to go back.

"I haven't been back at all since leaving because it happened so quick in the summer. One of the ex-analysts packed my bag and delivered it to me.

"It will be nice to go back and see people, more than anything else.

"It will be strange going into the away dressing room, but I've done it before as a player.

"We've got a job to do for 80 minutes and then post game we'll catch up and I'm sure I'll be there most of the evening."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Joe Roberts, Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Dane Blacker; Kemsley Mathias, Ken Owens (capt), WillGriff John, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Steff Thomas, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Jonathan Davies.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, Lewis Jones; Aki Seiuli, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, George Nott, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rob Evans, Luke Yendle, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Che Hope, Sam Davies, Sio Tomkinson.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans & Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)