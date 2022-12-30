Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Woolstencroft was carried off after Adam Coleman's shoulder made contact with his head

London Irish skipper Adam Coleman has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in their 29-20 Premiership win over Saracens on 23 December.

The Australian lock was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Tom Woolstencroft in the 15th minute of the game.

Saracens flanker Ben Earl was sent off later in the first half but a similar charge against him was dismissed.

Meanwhile, London Irish's Rob Simmons has been banned for one game for three foul-play yellow cards.

He and Coleman will both miss the game against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Saturday.

Coleman will also sit out the Premiership Rugby Cup match against Bath (4 January), the home league game with Bristol (8 January) and the European Champions Cup clash with DHL Stormers (15 January).