Elliot Millar-Mills made three appearances for Wasps this season

Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury.

Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes.

Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties, while his older sisters Bridget and Harriet, have been capped by Scotland and England respectively.

Bath have been busy off the field this week with scrum-half Ben Spencer extending his contract while the club have also announced Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be arriving next season.

They will hope to snap a five-match losing run in all competitions when they host Newcastle in the league on Saturday.