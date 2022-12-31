Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Louis Rees-Zammit made hi senior Wales debut against France in October 2020.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February.

Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start.

"He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

"It could range from two weeks to six months, and on that basis he could be joining the Six Nations late."

Skivington added: "He is unlikely to need an operation but his ankle is in a boot with the prognosis not forthcoming because we haven't been able to receive the scans this week because of hospital delays."