Pedro Rubiolo made his senior international debut aged 19 against world champions South Africa

Newcastle Falcons have signed Argentina international forward Pedro Rubiolo on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Rubiolo, who can play in the back row or second row, made his Test debut at 19 against South Africa last September.

The 20-year-old joins fellow Pumas Matias Orlando, Mateo Carreras and Matias Moroni at Kingston Park.

"Our Argentina boys obviously know him from their international camp so will be able to help ease his transition," said head coach Dave Walder.

"And it's great to be able to add to the squad as we look to really attack the back half of the season."

The 6ft 3in forward, who signed from Buenos Aires-based club Jaguares XV, was also part of the Argentina squad that toured Europe in November.

He could make his debut on Saturday when Newcastle host Premiership champions Leicester Tigers (14:00 GMT).

The Falcons sit second-bottom but are within four points of seventh-placed Exeter Chiefs.