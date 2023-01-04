Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Kalamafoni became the fourth Scarlets player to be sent off this season after clashing with Ross Moriarty

Scarlets forward Sione Kalamafoni is suspended for two matches following his red card in last Sunday's United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Dragons.

Kalamafoni, 34, was dismissed in the 32nd minute for punching Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty.

The Tonga international will miss Scarlets' URC game at Cardiff on 7 January, and a home European Challenge Cup tie against Toyota Cheetahs.

No mitigation was accepted because of Kalamafoni's previous record.

A URC disciplinary panel found that the player's punch to the head of Moriarty was "with minimal force and was in retaliation for highly provocative and potentially dangerous actions" by the Wales and Dragons forward.

Kalamafoni accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.

Speaking in a post match interview Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said he could not defend his player's action and accepted the need for his side to show greater discipline.

"You can't be punching, can you?" said Peel.

"I have no arguments. I was disappointed with the way it started and obviously escalated on the back of that.

"Discipline is a definitely an issue because we have had four red cards this year. We know the rules - you can't be punching, regardless of who started it or what happened that led to that."

Despite playing for more than half the game with 14 players Scarlets claimed just a second URC victory of the season winning 33-17.