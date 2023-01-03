Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones made his international debut in 2006

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones is being lined up for his Barbarians debut against a World XV on 28 May.

Former England coach Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham to lead the Barbarians in a match against a World XV overseen by former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

World-record cap holder Jones has played 155 Wales internationals and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Jones, 37, hopes to play in a fifth World Cup in France later this year.

The Barbarians-World XV match will be held the day after the United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

Jones' region Ospreys are currently 12th in the URC and are battling to finish in the top eight play-off places to qualify for the knockout stages.

If the Welsh side make the play-offs, they could still be involved in the final, which would prevent Jones participating in the Barbarians match.

Eddie Jones, who will go back to Twickenham for the first time to coach after being sacked by England in December 2022, is keen to have his namesake in his squad.

It would be a first appearance for the Barbarians for the Wales second row, whose illustrious career has included five Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and four Lions tours.

Eddie Jones could yet join Australia's coaching ranks in time for the 2023 World Cup in France, and a Barbarians stint will just add another line to his CV.

Former Wales coach Hansen led New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup crown, having been Graham Henry's assistant for the 2011 triumph.