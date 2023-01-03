Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Marty Moore receives treatment for his knee injury in the New Year's Day derby encounter

Ulster prop Marty Moore appears set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a 'significant' knee injury in Sunday's defeat by Munster.

The tighthead, who has made 98 appearances for Ulster, will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.

Moore was stretchered off during the 15-14 loss at Kingspan Stadium.

Will Addison, Aaron Sexton, Jude Postlethwaite, Angus Curtis, and David Shanahan are also ruled out of Saturday's URC game against Benetton.

In more positive injury news, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor and Ian Madigan will be reintegrated into team training this week with their availability for selection for the weekend match in Italy to be monitored.

Ulster have lost four of their last five games as they prepare for the league encounter at Stadio Monigo.

The Irish side lie third in the standings with the Italians seven points behind in seventh.