Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Malakai Feitoa in Sunday's derby

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Ulster Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly.

The Irish province travel to face Benetton on Saturday on the back of four defeats in their last five games.

"We're third in the league with a game in hand and still have a chance to qualify for the next round in Europe," said the Irelan international.

"As bad as it's been in the last month we're still there or thereabouts."

He added: "If we turn it around in the next couple of weeks and get a few results we can still get a home quarter and semi-final in the league and maybe make the last 16 in Europe.

"I still feel confident with this group going forward."

Ulster won six of their first seven URC games but have slipped up in recent weeks with defeats by Leinster, Sale, La Rochelle and then Munster on Sunday.

This weekend's game against Benetton provides the opportunity to restore confidence after the slump in form.

"Hopefully we'll get the win over there - they're seventh in the league so any result will be good for us and push us higher up the URC," added the 30-year-old.

"I'd say confidence isn't as high as it has been - the start of the season we were going well, there were a lot of good results.

"Obviously you're going to have dips in form and some of the results we've had have taken the wind out of our sails.

"The second half against Leinster and you had Sale - I know it was an absolute shambles getting over for that game and playing it but we still should have put in a better performance.

"I feel there's still a hangover from that in terms of our performances. But for a team that's played as far below its level in the last two-three weeks we're still there or thereabouts."