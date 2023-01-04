Jack Nowell has scored over 40 tries for Exeter, and has also notched 14 times for England

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter says he has to plan for England wing Jack Nowell not being part of his squad next season.

The 29-year-old, who is closing in on 50 international caps, is out of contract this summer.

He has been strongly linked with a move to France after 10 years at Sandy Park.

Asked if he was planning to be without Nowell next season, Baxter said: "Yes. I've got to plan that he won't be here. That's the current situation."

He added: "It is a very open scenario. I am assuming he is not here and I think he is assuming he's going.

"As much as there is no contract been signed - and there is no definitive answer for you - we are moving on."

Nowell made his Chiefs debut in October 2012, won his first England cap in 2014, and featured for the British & Irish Lions on their 2017 tour of New Zealand.

He has been a cornerstone of Exeter's rise and success in the Premiership and Europe, helping the side win two domestic league titles from six play-off final appearances as well the European Champions Cup in the 2019-20 season.

However, after over 150 games for the Devon club, Nowell looks set to depart alongside Chiefs team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds, who will join Top 14 champions Montpellier after the World Cup later this year.

In October, Baxter said there was "every chance" that Nowell could sign a new deal, but is now more circumspect about the player's future.

"With Jack, it has been very open in all the conversations. There haven't been any problems," the 51-year-old said.

"I am not asking Jack every day what is going on and he is not asking me every day what is going on.

"The agreement we've got is that if I find a replacement player who I like the look of, we are going to sign them. He is aware of that.

"Jack is currently looking in the market of what he wants to look at.

"If he comes back to me pre us signing anybody, we can talk. If he comes back post us signing someone who has replaced him and the salary cap room is not there, then it's not there."