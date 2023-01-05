This season's interpros featuring Beth Cregan and her Ulster team-mates will all be live on the BBC iPlayer

Women's Interpros: Munster v Ulster Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Ulster captain Beth Cregan says Saturday's interprovincial opener against Munster in Cork is a "brilliant opportunity" even though the game looks a daunting task against the holders.

Munster won 50-5 in Belfast last season but Cregan says the northern province are now in "a much better place".

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how we front up against the reigning champions," Cregan told BBC Sport NI.

And front row Cregan is confident viewers will see an Ulster team that has improved significantly from last season.

The 2021-22 competition took place in the opening weeks of the campaign which meant that Ireland's frontline internationals were missing as they prepared for what proved to be the country's abortive attempts to qualify for this year's World Cup.

But it will be a very different scenario 16 months on with Ireland's home-based 15s players - barring injury - available for the provinces with the only missing contingent the sevens squad members preparing for World Series competitions later this month.

Donnybrook debacle

In addition to the 45-point defeat by Munster at Kingspan Stadium last season, Ulster were hammered 57-12 by Leinster before drawing 12-12 with Connacht at Donnybrook in a game which made headlines for all the wrong reasons after players from both squads had to use outdoor temporary tented changing facilities, with rats being spotted in the vicinity.

However, with the IRFU since having committed to ploughing major resources into the women's game, which includes professional contracts for Ireland's XVs players, the mood music around this year's interpros appears a lot more positive.

"We are really excited about putting our best foot forward and showcasing what this group is about and really trying to push on," said Cregan, who still occasionally turns out for her hometown City of Derry club, even though she is now among a large Ulster contingent who helped Dublin side Blackrock College clinch the All-Ireland League title last month.

"I truly believe that anybody in the Ulster squad is more than capable of putting their hands up for any of the provinces or for that green jersey.

"We aren't just going there trying to be competitive - we will always be gunning for that win."

Cregan's belief in the Ulster squad comes after encouraging displays in warm-up games against Connacht and Leinster in recent weeks.

Beth Cregan played for Cooke against Blackrock in the All-Ireland League Plate Final last March but the Derry woman is now lining out for the Dublin club

The Leinster game saw Ulster losing narrowly 34-26 in a contest played over four quarters.

"We were really putting pressure on a Leinster team littered with internationals. Those games have been brilliant to test our systems and put us under pressure but also allow us to get on that front foot leading into this campaign."

Cregan is careful to point out that her rugby development began at primary school and then with City of Derry before making massive striders following her move to Belfast club Cooke.

"I'm the player that I am through the development that I've had through Cooke," adds the hooker, whose mother Anne ferried her over and back from Derry to Belfast for training sessions and matches after Beth became hooked on the game from the age of seven when her brother Cathal had taken it up.

But playing in a Blackrock side whose coaches include former Ireland Grand Slam-winning boss Philip Doyle can't be doing Cregan's game any harm, in addition to giving her the opportunity to see expert coaching at close hand.

Aged only 25, Cregan began a stint as City of Derry women's head coach two years ago before she moved to Dublin and she makes no attempt to hide her ambitions to get back on the coaching ladder when her playing career does end.

"I'm still signed as a player to City of Derry but I'm currently living in Dublin and representing Blackrock in the All-Ireland League. That's been a change for me but it's been brilliant," she said.

Maeve Liston is among Cregan's Blackrock team-mates who will also play for Ulster in the interpros

"It's such a professional set-up within Blackrock. It's obviously been a successful season for us and it's been brilliant to see the number of other Ulster girls who have represented Blackrock in the All-Ireland League."

Ella Durkan, Maeve Liston, Mya Alcorn and Ava Fannin will be among Cregan's Blackrock team-mates also set to get action for Ulster in the interpros with, in addition, several other Dublin-based players part of Neill Alcorn's squad.

Alcorn's work with the squad this season has included bringing in Stewart Moore and Eric O'Sullivan from the Ulster men's squad to pass on what Cregan describes as "hints and tips".

With Saturday's opener taking place at Ireland's Women's Six Nations home venue Musgrave Park, before Ulster host Connacht a week later at Kingspan Stadium and then finally welcoming Leinster to the Queen's Playing Fields on 21 January, Cregan says this year's match facilities are "going to be brilliant".

Mother Anne's health issues means seeing her daughter in action in the flesh is now the exception rather than the rule, but the BBC iPlayer coverage means mum will be in a position to deliver her normal "honest but positive feedback".

"She was the one who learnt the laws before my Dad. From no age, she was the driving force for me in my rugby."