Ben Healy (left) has regularly featured in Scotland for Munster

Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal.

The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances.

"It's clear how much they want to play. I'm looking forward to putting myself into a new environment and seeing how I go," Healy told Edinburgh's website.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Munster for their support over the last few seasons. I've loved every minute of my time playing with the club, but I felt now was the right time to take on a new and exciting challenge in Edinburgh."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair added: "He's a quality playmaker who brings excellent game management and kicking ability to our already talented group of 10s.

"He's kicking at goal at over 90% accuracy so far this season while his performances - from both the bench and in starts for Munster - have been hugely impressive.

"He's got great calmness around the way he dictates play and influences matches."