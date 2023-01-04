Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Curtis Langdon only made three appearances for Worcester Warriors

Northampton Saints have signed England hooker Curtis Langdon from French top 14 club Montpellier.

The 25-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens ahead of the 2023-24 season, having previously played for Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors.

He joined Montpellier in October for the remainder of this season after Worcester went into administration.

"I met with Phil Dowson and the rest of Saints' coaches before I came out to France," Langdon said.

"They are an enthusiastic group of coaches with a clear vision for the future - speaking to them it was obvious that coming to Northampton was going to be really good for my development as a player.

"Putting my hand up for England selection again was definitely part of the decision to come to Northampton."

Langdon began his career at London Irish before signing for Sale in 2016, where he spent six years and scored 14 tries.

During his time at the AJ Bell Stadium, he made his England debut against the USA in the summer of 2021 and the following week won his second - and most recent - cap against Canada.

"Curtis is a straight-talking, no-nonsense sort of player with a bit of edge," said Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"He's been going well for Montpellier since his move there, so we're really looking forward to bringing him into our environment and I'm confident he'll be a great fit for us."

Details of Langdon's contract with Saints have not been disclosed.